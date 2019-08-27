‘Temple of Rationality’: Dalit community to build a temple dedicated to former Chief Minister

A Dalit community in Tamil Nadu has started works to build a temple dedicated to former Chief Minister and DMK leader M.Karunanidhi, a self-proclaimed atheist. The round-breaking ceremony for building temple was conducted on Sunday ar Rasipuram In Namakkal. The Arunthathiyar community is behind the temple construction to honour Karunanidhi who was a atheist.

The community is building the temple to honor the former CM as recognition to his contributions towards the upliftment of the Arunthathiyar community. The temple named ‘Kalaignar Pakuthuarivalayam (Karunanidhi Temple of Rationalism) will be built in a cost of 30 lakh rupees on a area of 10,000 sq.ft.

The temple will have a life size statue of of karunanidhi. And the temple will also have a library, aprark, and historical documents containing achievements of Karunanidhi. The temple will have mo priests and no rituals.

The community is a part of Scheduled Community. The DMK government under Karunanidhi has enacted a law to give reservation for the community in 2009.