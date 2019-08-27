The Curry Equivalent to 101 Curries: Know how to Make Inji(Ginger) Curry

Ginger has a plethora of medicinal properties and aids in the process of digestion. Injy curry is made from ginger, green chilies, tamarind and jaggery and if you see the ingredients you will realise that the resultant curry will have a hot, sour and sweet taste. There is a saying in Kerala that says it is equal to 101 curries.

Ingredients(For 2 cups)

Inji/Ginger – 350 gm (or 3/4 lb) cut into thin slices or finely chopped

Green chilies – 4 – 5 chopped fine

Chilly powder – 3 – 4 tsp (adjust it according to your spice tolerance)

Shallots – 8 chopped fine (Optional. You do not need to use them if you are making it for sadya )

Jaggery – 2 tbsp or to taste

Fenugreek powder/uluva podi – 1/2 tsp

Hing/Asafoetida – A pinch (Optional)

Curry leaves – 3 sprigs

Tamarind/puli – Small lime-sized or to taste

Salt – To taste

Mustard – 1/2 tsp

Dry red chilies – 2

Coconut oil – 1/4 – 1/2 cup ( Or as required to fry ginger)

Method of Preparation

1. Fry ginger pieces in oil until it turns brown and crispy. When it cools down, grind in a mixie.

2. Soak the tamarind in warm water(around 1.5 cups) to take its juice

3. Heat oil in a deep pan (use the left-over oil from frying ginger ) and splutter mustard seeds. Add dry red chilies, chopped shallots (if you are using them) and saute until the shallots turn brown. Now add the green chilies, curry leaves and saute for a few more minutes.

4. Pour the strained tamarind extract to it. Bring it to a boil and add chilly powder, fenugreek powder, and hing. Now add the ground ginger and jaggery. Mix well. Check for salt. Bring down the heat to low. Cook for another 10 – 15 minutes stirring in between and switch off. Adjust the gravy according to your consistency. I like to have a medium-thick consistency. You can store it in the refrigerator for at least 2 weeks. Use it as a pickle though I have it like a curry :).