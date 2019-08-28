Congress slams Pakistan for dragging Rahul Gandhi’s name in UN petition

The Congress slammed Pakistan on Wednesday for “mischievously” dragging party leader Rahul Gandhi’s name in a petition reportedly moved in the United Nations to justify its “lies” and misinformation on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the opposition party said Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were and would always be an integral part of India as it accused Pakistan of instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir was India’s internal matter and there was no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene.

He also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be “the prime supporter of terrorism across the world”.

The Congress leader said this was despite the fact that he disagreed with the BJP-led government on many issues.

“I disagree with this Government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” he said in a tweet.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.