Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 : All you need to know about Lord Ganesha festival

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesha clay idols are installed in homes and elaborate pandals are also set up. Devotees keep fasts, offer prayers to the idols. Sweet modaka, which is believed to be the favourite of Lord Ganesha, is offered to the idol and distributed to the community.

Ganesh Chaturthi ends on the tenth day after start by immersing the idols in a nearby water body. In Mumbai alone, around 150,000 statues are immersed annually. Lord Ganesha is believed to be the god of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and intelligence. In India, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019, Monday

Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019, Thursday

Per drikpanchang.com, here’s Puja Muhurat timing:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11:05 am to 01:36 pm

Duration – 02 Hours 31 Minutes

Ganesha Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time to avoid moon sighting – 08:55 am to 09:05 pm

Duration – 12 Hours 10 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 04:57 AM on Sep 02, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 01:54 AM on Sep 03, 2019