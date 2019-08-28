IMD predicts heavy rain; Alert declared in nine districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extreme heavy rainfall in some parts of the Kerala.

The IMD has forecasted that nine districts in the state will receive heavy rainfall. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared a ‘yellow alert’ in these districts.

A yellow alert has been declared in Kasaragod, kannur, kozhikode, Malappuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts on tomorrow.The yellow alert will continue in all districts except Kasaragod for Friday also.