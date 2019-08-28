Over 1.5cr school kids to use biometric attendance in UP

Yogi Adityanth government has decided to implement biometric attendance systems for over 1.5 crore children enrolled in 1.5 lakh primary schools within the next six months.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi has made the announcement that students can now “put their thumb impressions between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.”

The system would check attendance and bring down the dropout rate, the minister said. The facility would also help check anomalies like bogus and inflated enrolment.

“The number of students enrolled in primary schools is huge, so, we have kept the timing flexible. The Panchayati Raj Department will ensure the effective working of biometric system,” Dwivedi said.

School staff will also mark their attendance with the biometric system.