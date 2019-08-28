PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi facing maximum terror threat,says Intel Report

VVIP parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing maximum terror threat, latest intelligence inputs have said. The temple town is on the terror radar of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the intel sources have highlighted.

A latest disturbing development has added to the worries of the security agencies.Omar Madani, the absconding Lashkar terrorist, reportedly visited Varanasi earlier in May. He stayed at a small hotel in Varanasi to recce the important places in and around the city. Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, which has been backing the anti-India activities, is also involved in this Benaras plan. Madani visited Varanasi in order to strengthen the sleeper cell network in the city.

Madani met several people and he has been tasked by the Lashkar leadership to recruit young terrorists for the mega plan. On August 1st, Gazwa-e-Hind, a small unit associated with Lashkar had given an open threat for attack in Varanasi. The tweet called out individuals interested in meeting Madani at ‘safe bunkers’ in Varanasi. The security agencies have been put on high alert following the intel inputs.