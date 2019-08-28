Stock Market: Benchmark indices end in red

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in loss today. The reason for this was the profit booking at higher levels.

The indices today opened at a flat note and then rallied upwards, but later it ended in red after three days continuous winning streak.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 37,451.84 points slipping down 189.43 points or 0.50%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,046.10 points slipping down by 59.25 points or 0.53%.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, BPCL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Eicher Motors.

The top losers in the market were Yes bank, Tata Power, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and Coal India.