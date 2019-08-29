‘Behave like a normal neighbour’, India warns Pakistan

India today slammed the irresponsible statements by the Pakistan leadership on Jammu and Kashmir. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh kumar in a press conference today made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir issue is India’s ‘own internal mater’.

” We strongly condemn the recent statements by pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements”,said Raveesh kumar.

MEA: These statements include references to Jihad & to incite violence in India, this is intended to project an alarmist situation which is far from ground reality. Pakistan needs to understand that the world has seen through their provocative rhetoric based on lies and deceit. https://t.co/Ag0twwZKkJ — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don’t push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade.This is not something which is happening from Pakistan”, said he.

he accused that pakistan is using terror as a state policy. ” “We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate us with terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil”.