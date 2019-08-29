BJP leader Sandeep G Varier Trolls Sitaram Yechury. Check this Out

Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that he will be traveling to Srinagar on Thursday to meet the ailing Tarigami after the Supreme Court gave him permission to do so.

It was on Wednesday that the court allowed Yechury to visit Kashmir to meet his party colleague Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. The court while allowing him to visit his friend has also instructed Yechury not to use his visit for any other purpose. So the Left leader may not be able to use the visit for any political advantage. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has trolled this plight of CPI(M) leader.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court allows Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir

In a Facebook post, Sandeep said Yechury can go visit Tarigami but cannot politicize the issue. In a sarcastic fashion, he asks why would then he be visiting Kashmir. Here is his original Fb post. Check this out.