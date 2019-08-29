Narada Sting Operation: CBI seeks sanction to charge 3 MP’s

The CBI has sought the Lok Sabha speaker’s permission to prosecute three MP’s of Trinamool Congress from West Bengal in Narada Sting Operations of 2016. The central agency has sought permission to prosecute TMC leaders Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee.

CBI has wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting sanction to charge against the TMC leaders in narada Sting Operation in which many leaders are seen allegedly seen accepting bribes. Senior TMC leader Subhendu Adhikari is also included in the case.

“We are yet to receive sanction. Once received, we will file the first chargesheet in the Narada case naming the above four as an accused”, said a CBI officer to NDTV.

In 2014, the CEo of Narada News Mathew Samuel has conducted a sting operation posing as a businessman and was seen in the tapes offering money to many TMC leaders. This is known as ‘Narada Scandal’.