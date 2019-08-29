“No Change in Stand Regarding Sabarimala Issue,” Says Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Following the party’s U-turn on the issue of approach towards devotees, many leaders of the Left have been reiterating their faith in Religion and God. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan himself has now touched on the issue.

While speaking to media, C.M said the party has always been with believers and devotees, but he also added that he will not change the stand on Sabarimala issue.

In Sabarimala issue, there is no change in the stand. We are committed to executing Supreme Court orders. If the Supreme Court changes its order, we will change our stand,” he said.

We are not against devotees. Our party and front have a lot of believers. We have been repeating it. But some are trying to paint us as a party against believers. We didn’t show enough caution against such propaganda,” he added.