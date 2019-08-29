Pakistan conducts training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) early Thursday.

“Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi,” said a tweet by Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

He added that the missile was “capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 kilometres”.

The military spokesman further said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and service chiefs congratulated the team while President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated their efforts and congratulated the nation on the successful launch.

In May this year, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, a day after India tested its supersonic Brahmos cruise missile.