Pakistan tops list for most searches on nuclear war,says Google trends

Google trends show that in the past 12 months Pakistanis have searched the most about a nuclear attack.As tensions between India and Pakistan are on the high after the central government abrogated Article 370 thereby stripping special status of Kashmir, people in Pakistan fear nuclear war.

The Philippines comes second in the list for searching on the same topic. “What to do after a nuclear bomb attack?”-search regarding this topic has amplified since May 5.

Experts in this field say that there is no escape from a nuclear attack. One has to be in an underground room that can survive such attacks. Or else tens of thousands will die immediately following the explosion of a nuclear bomb.