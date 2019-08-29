Shahid Afridi Says he will Soon Visit LOC, Gautam Gambhir Trolls him in Epic Fashion. Read this

Pakistan P.M Imran Khan has been desperately trying to draw international attention to Kashmir issue but with little avail. Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan allrounder, who had made some controversial comments on Kashmir issue before, has now come up supporting his prime minister. Afridi said that it is time for them to respond to PM’s call as a nation and that he will soon visit LOC.

“Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC,” Afridi wrote in his tweet.

Former cricketer, India’s world cup hero and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir, who has engaged himself in many heated exchanges with Afridi on multiple occasions on the field, took a dig at Afridi over his comments.

Gambhir said that Afridi has refused to mature and that Gambhir is going to order kindergarten tutorials for him.