UAE based Airline bans certain item in its flights, check what it is

The UAE based airliner Etihad Airways has banned carrying ‘Apple MacBook Pro’ laptops in checked luggage. The airline took this decision after the Apple has recalled some of its Apple MacBook Pro laptops due to safety related issues. Etihad Cargo has also banned the bulk shipment of these computers also.

” Guest may still carry MacBook Pro Laptops on flights, but only in cabin luggage. The lastops subject to the manufacturer’s recall must remain switched off throughout the flight. Charging of these devices will not be permitted in flight. This checked luggage restriction is consistent with the actions of many airlines worldwide. The safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance to Etihad Airways’, said the UAE based airline in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar Airways also has banned carrying some models of Apple MacBook Pro computers in checked luggage. Virgin Australia has banned all Apple laptops from checked in luggages from August 26. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways has already stopped passengers from taking any of the affected models in the flight.

Some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold from September 2015 to February 2017 are in question. Apple has issued a recall in June this year.