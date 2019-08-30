Man gives Triple Talaq to wife for delay in lunch

A man living in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandausi allegedly gave his wife triple talaq for the delay in cooking food for him. According to a report, before divorcing, the woman was brutally thrashed by the husband. Later, the woman filed a complaint. The accused is absconding. A search operation has been launched and an investigation is underway.

Many cases of triple talaq continue to be reported even after the government has banned the practice and declared it as a criminal offence. In another case recently, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Amorha said that her husband gave her instant talaq for not gifting him a new ‘kurta-pyjama’ on Eid.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, also known as triple talaq bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha with 99 to 84 votes in July criminalising the instant divorce practice.