UAE announced Hijri New Year date:Holiday declared

August 31, Saturday will be Muharram 1,1441, the first day of the Hijri new Year in UAE. The announcement was made by UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. Saturday, 31,2019 is declared as a holiday. The regular work will resume on September 1.

Saudi Arabia’s Tamir Observatory has confirmed that crescent was spotted.

Earlier, the Muharram 1 crescent was seen on Thursday night in Jordan and Algeria. So the beginning of Islamic New Year has started in Jordan and Algeria on Friday, August 30.