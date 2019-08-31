CPM has double stand in Sabarimala women entry accuses Bindu Ammini

Bindu Ammini, the woman who entered the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple has accused that the ruling CPM has double stand in Sabarimala women entry issue.

To those who supports the women entry in the Sabarimala temple, the CPM claims that they were behind the women entry in the Sabarimala temple. And those who oppose the women entry in the temple CPM will say that they were with devotees. This is like travelling in two boats at the sametime, she accused.

She said that many people spread that she is a CPM activist. And she made it clear that she has no affiliation to CPM or any other organization.

The upper east community is exploiting the Dalit s and are utilizing the Dalit community to make riots in the name Sabarimala. And the Dalit community unknowingly become against its own people. She accused that the people who oppose her are the successors of those uppercase people who were against all renaissance movements.