Shashi Tharoor Responds to P.M Modi’s Language Challange, But BJP Leader K Surendran Trolls Tharoor For the Word he Chose, Here is How

PM Modi had suggested that all Indians learn one word a day in any Indian language as a “departure from Hindi dominance” in the country. Shashi Tharoor, recently in news for his ‘Modi Praise’ and an eloquent English speaker, responded to the Prime Minister’s call soon and tweeted the word ‘Pluralism’ in English, Hindi, and Malayalam. Here are the tweets he made

BJP leader K Surendran took a dig the M.P from Thiruvananthapuram for the choice of his words. Surendran said that Tharoor might have meant #MaritalPluralism. Shashi Tharoor has married thrice.

When @ShashiTharoor chooses #pluralism as the starting word for #LanguageChallenge, I suppose he might have meant #MaritalPluralism too!