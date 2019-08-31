State government to extend free coaching to OBC, general category students

The Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi state government has decided to extend the the free coaching scheme to all needy students from general category and OBC. The AAP government took this decision as 35 students who got free coaching under ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ has cleared the JEE Main and NEET examination this year.

Currently selected students from the underprivileged class are getting the benefit of the scheme. The state government bears all expenses up to Rs.50,000 per student. The government is considering to increase the limit to 1.5 lakh.

The scheme was launched by AAP government on last year. Till now around 4953 students has enrolled for availing free coaching for various examinations.