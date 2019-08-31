Student sets world record for reading continuously for 27 hours

A student from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has created a world record by reading aloud continuously for 27 hours.

Alauddin, a university student, has created history by making his way to the Golden Book of World Records. The ‘reading aloud’ marathon was held this

Speaking to news agency on Friday, he said, “I want to thank the teachers at my university for believing in me. I have learnt a lot while performing this task. I have broken the previous record of a man from Algeria, who read aloud for 24 hours.”

“I have planned to participate in more record-breaking marathons in future,” he added.