A girl studying in class 9 to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

India’s Moon Mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ will land on the south-pole of Moon on September 7. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the prestigious moment at the ISRO head headquarters. Now a girl child studying class 9 have a special privilege to witness the landing of Chandrayaan with Prime Minister.

Srijal Chandrakar, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mahasamund, in Chattisgarh has made her state proud as she got an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She is among the 60 students selected from all over the country. The students were selected , after having won a space quiz conducted by ISRO.

“It is a very big opportunity for me, and I thank my parents and my teachers for preparing me for this. I had never thought it would ever be possible for me to meet the Prime Minister,” Srijal told to media.

“I am very excited to meet our Prime Minister. I want to ask him how he multi-tasks so efficiently all the time and what other plans he has for the country; she added.

Mahasamund: Shrijal Chandrakar,Class 9th student from Belsondha, has been selected to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi at ISRO centre in Bengaluru on Sept 7. Shrijal says,"I thank my school for guiding me for the ISRO quiz on its space programme".#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/mk5nj4fV2E — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

“It is wonderful that Srijal will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister while we will be able to see the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with him. We are feeling very honoured and have received numerous congratulatory messages from family members and acquaintances,” said Srijal’s father Yogesh Kumar Chandrakar.

Srijal along with the other 59 children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 am at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru.