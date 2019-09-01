Latest NewsIndia

IMD issues heavy rainfall forecast in these states

Sep 1, 2019, 03:26 pm IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Odisha and karnataka states for the coming days. The IMD has informed this in its ‘All India Weather Warning Bulletin’.

“Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD said on Sunday.

 

Heavy rain has been predicted in many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh.

In view of the weather forecast, the State government has asked the district authorities to be prepared for the possible flood situation.

