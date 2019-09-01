IMD issues heavy rainfall forecast in these states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Odisha and karnataka states for the coming days. The IMD has informed this in its ‘All India Weather Warning Bulletin’.

Weather Warning and Rainfall Forecast video based on 0830 hours IST of 01.09.2019 pic.twitter.com/emJnv83Ms5 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2019

“Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD said on Sunday.

south Odisha-north AP coasts & extends upto 7.6 km above msl tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to develop over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and become more marked subsequently. n/n — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2019

Heavy rain has been predicted in many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh.

Under above conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 3-4 days. 1/2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2019

In view of the weather forecast, the State government has asked the district authorities to be prepared for the possible flood situation.