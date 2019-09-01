Man dedicates 18 years and replants 300 acre forest

The forest cover of the world is vanishing very quickly. The forests are disappearing very fastly due to the human societies activity and it has lead to global warming and another serious threats to the human society. Amid all these a positive story has surfaced.

A young man has replanted around 300 acres of forest. He has sacrificed his 18 years in life to recreate this forest.

Moringthem Loiya aged 45 a resident of Uripok Khaidem Leikai in Imphal West in Manipur has dedicated his life’s 18 years and replanted 300 acre forest in Langgol hills near Imphal.

Manipur: Moirangthem Loiya from Uripok Khaidem Leikai in Imphal West, has replanted Punshilok forest in Langol hill-range in 17 years, says,"Today,forest area covers 300acres. 250 species of plants&25 species of bamboo grow here&its home to a variety of birds,snakes&wild animals" pic.twitter.com/PIP0GQXydM — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

The forest now known as ‘Punshilok forest ‘ meaning “Spring of Life”. The forest is a home to 250 species of plants and 25 species of bamboos.

Loyia who returned his home after completing his graduation found that the entire area was changed and deforested. He quit his job of sales representative and started planting trees.

” I am doing this work from last 17 years. Since childhood, I was fascinated by huge trees and jungles. When i completed my college, i came back here and saw the entire forest in my area was gone and only small plants of peas was there. i was shocked and upset. THe sight triggered me in doing something for the environment” , said Loiya.