Teacher charged for sexually exploiting student

A lady was charged with sex crimes against a student by the court.

Krysta Grimes aged 31 working as a substitute teacher was charged by St.John’s Provincial Court in Canada for sexually exploiting a minor student. She sexually exploited the minor student in between march 1,2018 and June 30, 2018 at Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

As per the court, Grimes was ‘ in position of trust or authority towards a young person, when she did for a sexual purpose touch directly or indirectly a part of her body with the body of the victim’.

The charge caries a minimum sentence of 90 days imprisonment and a maximum of 14 years in prison.