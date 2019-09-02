IAF to receive 1st Apache batch tomorrow

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive the first batch of Apache batch on Tuesday. The first batch of Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters will be inducted at Pathankot in Punjab on tomorrow.

The IAF is at present using Russian made helicopters. And Apache will be the first US made attack helicopters of the IAF. And it is hoped that the induction of Apache will certainly increase the fighting ability of IAF.

The Apache can operate at 20,000 feet. The existing attack helicopters can fly only upto 14,000 feet. And it is faster than the Russian made M125/M135 used by IAF. Apache has better anti-tank missiles and fire and forget missiles. The helicopter can fly more faster and can carry more ammunations.

India has ordered 22 Apache for IAF and 6 for Indian Army. India has also ordered C-130 strategic lif planes ans C-17 heavy lift planes. Last year M-777 ultra-light howitzers had been inducted to IAF.