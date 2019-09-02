Kingston cricket test: India set 468 run victory target

In cricket, Indian has set 468 run victory target against West Indies in the second test match at Kingston in Jamaica.

The batting by Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari has helped India to get this massive lead against the hosts West Indies. Rahane has scored 64 and Vihari has cored 53 runs. The fifth wicket partnership by this two batsmen has helped India to declare at 168 for four. The top four batsmen has disappointed the fans.

West indies is unlikely to get anywhere near the target as they were 45 for two in the second innings when the play of the third day ended. India has decided against enforcing the follow-on despite gaining a 299-run lead by bowling out the West Indies for 117.