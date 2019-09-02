“We Have Smart Bombs, Will Cut India into 22 Pieces,” threatens Pak Minister

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has been sending threats to India for some time. He had earlier made a bold claim that India and Pakistan will be involved in a war starting October-November. Now, he has come out claiming that his nation is in possession of smart bombs that weigh only 125-250 grams and that it is capable of targetting specific areas in India.

According to reports from Pak Media, Rashid Ahmed had said that Indian P.M Narendra Modi made two mistakes: conducting atomic explosions thinking that Pakistan would not resort to the same and abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir.

“Dialogue is possible if India takes a step towards resolving the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions. IKf a war was imposed on Pakistan, India would be divided into 22 parts,” said the minister. , “India considers Muslims as second-grade citizens and the same situation was in Assam and other states of India,” he added.

Bomb na hu gaya, doodh/dahi hu gayi jo pao-adha-pao mein bhi mil rahi hai. pic.twitter.com/YnRgpgaCkp — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) September 1, 2019

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was recently in the news after he got an electric shock from a mic while speaking against Narendra Modi on Kashmir issue.

