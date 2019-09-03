Apache attack helicopter inducted into IAF

In boosting the the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force 8 US made Apache attack helicopters were inducted into indian Air Force(IAF). The induction ceremony was done at the IAF station in pathankot, Punjab.

The inclusion of the Apache’s will bring the lethal firepower of the force with great accuracy. The induction of Apache attack helicopters has upgraded IAF inventory to the latest generation of attack helicopters. It is one of the most fierce attack helicopters in the world.

#WATCH Punjab: The Apache chopper receives water cannon salute, before induction at the Pathankot Air Base. pic.twitter.com/YNT49rjr3B — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi- role combat helicopters. The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for purchase of 22 Apache helicopters.

he Apache can operate at 20,000 feet. The existing attack helicopters can fly only upto 14,000 feet. And it is faster than the Russian made M125/M135 used by IAF. Apache has better anti-tank missiles and fire and forget missiles. The helicopter can fly more faster and can carry more ammunations.

#Punjab: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa arrives at the Pathankot Air Base where Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force are to be inducted into IAF today. pic.twitter.com/U6GrwjuKCO — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B.S.Dhanoa was present at IAF station.