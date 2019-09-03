Latest NewsKerala

“If Pinarayi Vijayan Does this, he Will be the Last Communist Chief Minister in History,” Says Pandalam Royal Family

Sep 3, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Kochi: Pandalam Royal Family has once again come out criticizing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his approach towards implementing Sabarimala Supreme Court Verdict. “C.M showed urgency in implementing the verdict. Kerala government took a stand that looked at Hindu’s like enemies,” said Sasikumara Varma, a Royal family member. (as reported by the online wing of a Malayalam news channel)

He also added that if Supreme court verdict is implemented Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last communist chief minister in history.

