IMD declares ‘yellow alert’ in 8 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted there will be heavy to extremely heavy rains many parts of the state. The IMD has declared a yellow alert in eight districts of the state.

Yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

The IMD has forecasted that extremely heavy rain may occur in isolated places. The agency also predicted that the southern districts of the state will receive heavy rain. The agency also warned the people living near coastal areas.

The IMD has informed that the low-pressure are formed in the Bay of Bengal has been strengthening and this will cause heavy rain in Kerala.

Districts where yellow alert is declared:

Wednesday: Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod,

Thursday: Kozhikode and Kannur

Friday: Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod