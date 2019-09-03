Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma dancing and having fun with two of his Jamaican fan : Watch Video

After India’s crushing 257-run win in the second Test at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, Rohit took out time to meet his fans and asked two of his Jamaican fans to come out of the crowd.

These two young boys were sporting India’s T20I jersey with Rohit’s name and number at the back. In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Rohit can be seen sitting in the stands with these two youngsters. The two young boys showed some dance moves to Rohit, grooving to the famous DJ Bravo track, Champion.