Virat Kohli breaks M.S.Dhoni’s captaincy record

Indian Cricket team captain Virat kohli has surpassed former Indian skipper M.S.Dhoni. Kohli has breaked the record of Dhoni and has become the most successful test team captain of India.

Indian test cricket team has won 28 test matches under Kohli’s leadership. Kohli attained this new feather on his cap as the Indian team defeated West Indies in the second and final test match yesterday at Sabina park , Kingston in Jamaica.

The 28 wins has come from 48 matches for Kohli as a captain. Dhoni has lead the indian team to 27 victories in 60 test matches. Sourav Ganguly has placed in the third position with 21 win and Mohammed Azharuddin is the fourth place with 14 victories.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith is the world’s most successful test team captain. He has led the team to 53 wins. He is followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting with 48 wins.