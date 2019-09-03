Watch the video of Indian ‘astronaut walking on Moon’: Video

A video of an Indian ‘astronaut walking on Moon’ has gone viral on social media. But an Indian has not landed on moon yet, then how? He was not an astronaut and it was not moon, it is the fact.

Nanjundaswamy, an artist based at Bengaluru who is famous for his variety protests was behind this video.He shared this video to show the plight of the people of Bengaluru who has to deal with the potholes in the city daily.

In the video a man in the attire of an astronaut walks on the potholes in the Bengaluru city. Man wearing the suit of astronaut carefully steps on an uneven surface full of small craters and stones such as that of moon. At last it is revealed that it is not the surface of moon and a local road in Bengaluru.

The video has gathered 11,700 shares and 6500 reaction on Facebook. On Twitter, it gained 17,000 views and 900 retweets.

Nanjundaswamy is known for this kind of protests. in June he placed a life-sized crocodile in the middle of a street. In last year he has drawn a cobweb around a pothole .