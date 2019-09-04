Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar remanded in ED custody in money laundering case

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D.K.Shivakumar has been send into the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED)till September 13 by a Delhi court. The ED has requested 14 custody of Shivakumar but the court has granted only 10 day custody.

Shivakumar who has been questioned by the Ed for the last few days has been arrested by the agency on Tuesday night in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivkumar has been questioned by ED from the last Friday. He reached Delhi to appear before Ed team as the Karnataka High Court on last Thursday dismissed his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the agency.