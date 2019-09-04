‘Fat to Fit’: Sara Ali Khan’s amazing transformation will leave you stunned: Photos

Sara Ali Khan is Bollywood’s new sensation. The daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh has made debut in Bollywood through the film ‘Kedarnath’.

She has been widely hailed by the media and fans as the ‘Buzz girl’ of Bollywood.

Sarah has recently shared a photo on social media and captioned it “Throw to when I couldn’t be thrown # beautyinblack”.

Sarah once was just a overweight girl has from there transformed into charming diva. Sarah was once a obese child with around 96 kg. But Her transformation from ‘fat to fit’ can be the perfect inspiration for all girls.