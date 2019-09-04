“I thought P Sadasivam Would Continue as the Governor,he never fought with the state” Check out What Pinarayi Vijayan Said

Arif Mohammad Khan, one of the prominent voices that criticized triple talaq and who had quit Rajiv Gandhi cabinet in protest against their attitude in Shah Bano case, is the new governor of Kerala. Currently, he is serving as the governor of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a heartwarming post on governor P Sadasivam, who will soon vacate his office as Kerala Governor.

P Sadasivam has always upheld secular values. He stood with Kerala during all the disasters we had to face. He was kind to the victims, shared a good relationship with the government. He never fought with the state. I was hoping that he would continue as Kerala’s governor. Kerala remembers all his services,” C.M wrote on Facebook. (original Fb post below)