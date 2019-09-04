Kochi water metro to be operational by March 2020: Pinarayi Vijayan

The water metro project in Kochi will be operational by March 2020. This was informed by the Chief Minister of Kerala

“Water Metro is the first water transport system of its kind in India. The project will be implemented in a timely manner and the first phase will become a reality in March 2020. This will require the support of all representatives,” Vijayan said at an event for the ground-breaking ceremony of the first terminal of the water metro in Kerala.

The Water Metro is an integrated water transport project connecting 10 islands in Kochi’s suburbs. Under the Water Metro project, a total of 78 fast, fuel-efficient, air-conditioned boats will ply on 15 routes covering a distance of 76 km through Kochi backwaters.

The project is implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Limited which runs Kochi Metro. The total cost of the project is 747 crore rupees and is assisted by German government owned development bank KFW.