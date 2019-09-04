‘UAPA Law: Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rahman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim declared terrorists

India has declared Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, 26/11 terror attack accused Zakir-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and Mumbai blast accused underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been declared as ‘terrorists’ under the new ‘UAPA Law’.

As per the new amended UAPA law individuals can be declared as terrorist. The Indian Parliament has passed the amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill,1967 on August 2.

The new law empower the union government to designate a individual as ‘terrorist’. A person will be declared as terrorist if he is found committing, preparing for, promoting or involved in an act of terror.

Masood Azhar is designated as a global terrorists by UN on May this year under United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1267. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Zakir-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi are also designated UN by December 2008.