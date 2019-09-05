‘Article 370 was never intended to be forever’: Shashi Tharoor reveals his stand on ram temple, Article 370, uniform civil code

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has made his party to take defensive mode as he once openly supported the revoking of Article 370 and building Ram temple in Ayodhya. In an interview given to a national daily ahead of release of his new book he has said that Ram temple must be built in Ayodhya.

He said that Congress never viewed Article 370 as a remedy forever. “There has been confusion about whether we are defending Article 370 for all time. The answer is no. Even Nehruji said that 370 needs to stay as long as it needs to stay but does not have to stay forever”, Tharoor said.

“I have always been of the view that the faiths of millions have to be respected. In other words, if indeed the evidence suggests that there was a temple on the spot and popular lore suggests it was a Ram temple… given that there is so much depth of belief, there would have been a case for having some sort of proper temple’, Tharoor said on Ayodhya issue. He also added that uniform civil code is bad idea.