Data Breach: Facebook users’ phone numbers exposed online

Sanyam Jain, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation based at Hague has discovered databases containing over 419 million records of facebook users. It is revealed that the data which contains phone numbers, Facebook ID and in some cases names, gender and country were scrapped from Facebook.

The database include 133 million records of US-based FB users, 18 million records of UK users and more than 50 million records of users in Vietnam.

This latest data breach will affect around 200 million FB users.These people are at risk of spam calls and ‘SIM -swapping’ or SIM jacking’ where a mobile number is transferred to a new sim card.

The spokesperson of Facebook has said that the data set was old and had been deleted.