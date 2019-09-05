Pakistan trying to target shrines in jammu and Kashmir

After getting a series of setbacks in jammu and Kashmir issue form international community, Pakistan is now again mobilizing terrorist outfits to target Hindu shrines in the Jammu and Kashmir. This has been reported by Republic Tv quoting top sources with in the security forces.

The Pakistan try to attack the temples in the valley aiming at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the state. Pakistan backed terrorist groups are putting up posters in the various parts of the jammu and kashmir threatening citizens. In the posters the militants demand not to cooperate with the administration.

It is also reported that around 200 terrorists have been getting ready to carry out attacks in the valley.In the last one month after the revoking of Article 370 around 222 ceasefire violations has been done by pakistan along Line of Control.