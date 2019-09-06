He will be the Only Congress Leader Who Admits this Truth,” Listen to What Sandeep G Varier Said About Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has recently been at loggerheads with Congress leaders for his pro-Modi stance. Mr. Tharoor had said that Congress should not shy away from appreciating the good things Modi had done.’

“As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. This would add credibility to our criticism. I welcome others in the opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time.” he had said.

BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, in a Facebook post, argued that Shashi Tharoor is the only leader who admits that Congress is losing Hindu votes, but he also added that if Tharoor thinks the act of abrogating article 370 was right, he should withdraw the book he had written, picturizing Mr. Modi as a separatist.

“If Mr. Tharoor is trying to recover the Hindu votes Congress has lost, he cannot stand on two boats,” he said.(Original Fb post below)