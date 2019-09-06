“Most dangerous country to live in the world”,survey results out

India has been ranked as the fifth most dangerous country in the world to live in, a survey revealed. Nearly 83% of the respondents rated the quality of the environmental in India as negative. according to a survey named Expat Insider 2019, the country has been ranked as the fifth most dangerous country in the world for expats. As per the survey, India has been placed at 60 of 64 countries on safety and security. An expatriate, often shortened to expat, is a person temporarily or permanently residing in a country other than that of the person’s upbringing.

According to a report by Financial Times, the survey named Expat Insider 2019 interviewed people who live and work abroad. In the survey, which was conducted by InterNations, it was found that India has been placed at 60 of 64 countries on safety and security. Over four men in ten respondents reported negative feelings about the peacefulness in the country and 27% were displeased with their personal safety. It must be noted that the number is three times the global average of 9%. The report states that the expats also rated negatively to the question of political stability in India.