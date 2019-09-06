“No Bad Conduct Should Occur,” Kerala C.M Sends a Strong Warning to Police. Here are his Other Instructions

Kerala Chief minister Pinaray Vijayan has called for a more friendly atmosphere in the Police force, in a meeting to discuss the issue of rising Suicidal tendencies in the Police force.

He said that the relationship between higher rank officers and lower rank officers should be healthy and that improving the atmosphere in Police station would also help reduce the conflicts the officers are facing.

A professional approach is needed in all matters. Superior officers should try to understand the issues of lower-ranked officers. Bad conduct should not occur from anyone,” he said. “There should be proper communication between officers. Those who join the force must be aware of their responsibilities and duties,” he added.

The home minister also said that nobody should have the plight to approach the court to get their promotion.