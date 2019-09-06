Which Shot Will Steve Smith Play to a Beach ball? This Video is your Answer

Australia batsman Steve?Smith is in the form of his life. He has already overtaken India captain?Virat Kohli to reach the top spot in ICC Test batting rankings. Now, what would he do to a beachball when he is in the mood to smash a cricket ball? What shot will he play?

During the middle of the innings against England, someone from the crowd had ent a beachball into the stadium. It slowly made its way to Steve Smith and the world number 1 test batsman paddle-swept the ball away and it went to square leg fence. Watch the incredible video here.