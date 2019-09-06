‘Yellow Alert’ declared in 9 districts; Chance for heavy rain in coming days

The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rain may in isolated places in Kerala. An ‘Yellow Alert’ has been declared for today in nine districts. Heavy rain may hit at least 25% places in these districts. The ‘low-pressure’ formed in the Bay Bengal near Odisha is the cause for heavy rain in the state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned people to be cautious.

On Thursday at many place across the state has received incessant rains. Ottapalam received 15 cm rain, Mananthavady and Perinthalmanna get 10 cm rain.

The state this time received excess rain in South-west Monsoon season. Till now 11% excess rain has received in the state.

Palakkad district received 39.88% excess rain, Kozhikode got 36.87%, and Malappuram got 21.71% excess rain. But Idukki district received 13.13% deficiency in rain.

Yellow Alert:

Friday: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

Saturday: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

Sunday; Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

Monday:Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod