‘Door Delivery of Liquor’: State government withdrew its plan after protest

The Karnataka state government has withdrew from its plan of ‘door delivery of liquor’. The government withdrew its decision just after 24 hours of its announcement.

Karnataka Excise Minister H.Nagesh said that the state government is not planning door delivery of liquor to individuals. ” There is no such proposals before the state government. My statement has been misinterpreted”, he said.

On Wednesday, the excise minister has said that there is a proposal of delivering liquor to home.he also said that there is another proposal to start mobile sales unit of liquor in tribal colonies.

The proposal stemmed from concerns over how people were travelling 10-15 km to find a liquor shop in some remote areas of the state.

H.Nagesh is the only independent MLA in the Karnataka cabinet. He was elected from the Mulbagal constituency and was also part of the cabinet in the coalition government formed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.