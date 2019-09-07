Girl gets death threat for riding bullet

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two people for giving death threats to a girl and her family for allowing her to drive a Royal Enfield Bullet. The incident took place on August 31 in Greater Noida.

As per the complaint lodged at the police, the accused after seeing the girl riding the bullet in the village, went to her house and threatened her father with dire consequences in the event she is seen on the bike again. And the accused assaulted her father. They also fired to air to frighten the family.

The Panchayat which held after the event also asked the girl not to ride the bike.

The police has filed a FIR under IPC sections 352, 452 nad 506 against the accused. The accused are identified as Kullu and Ramesh.